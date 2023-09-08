CANONSBURG – It is only three weeks into the high school football season but Canon-McMillan is already in good position to make the Class 6A playoffs.
Canon-McMillan’s defense recorded its second shutout of the season and received an interception return for a touchdown by Kaeden Singleton as the Big Macs rolled to a 38-0 victory over Seneca valley on Friday night.
The win leaves Canon-McMillan at 1-1 in the Tri-County Five Conference and 2-1 overall. Seneca Valley is 0-1, 0-3. The Big Macs shut out Penn-Trafford in the season opener.
With only five Class 6A teams in the WPIAL and the top-four finishers advancing to the playoffs, it would take more than one upset over the course of the season to knock Canon-McMillan out of a postseason spot.
The Big Macs took control of the game early in the first quarter. After forcing a Seneca Valley punt on the game’s opening possession, Canon-McMillan drove for a one-yard touchdown plunge by Geno Calgaro and 7-0 lead.
After forcing another Seneca Valley punt, Canon-McMillan drove deep into Raiders territory and settled for a 25-yard field goal by Zach Barzd that made it 10-0 with 2:36 left in the first quarter.
The Big Mcs drove deep into Seneca Valley again in the second quarter and had second-and-goal at the one-yard line but a loss on a running play and a sack led to a missed 36-yard field goal.
That didn’t swing the momentum because on C-M’s next possession quarterback Mike Evans hooked up with wide receiver Bradyn Matto for a 23-yard touchdown pass that made the score 17-0.
Singleton, a standout defensive end for the Big Macs, then made a play for the highlight film. One play after sacking the Seneca Valley quarterback, Singleton, while rushing the passer, jumped and intercepted a pass and rambled 23 yards for a touchdown that made it 24-0 with 1:58 remaining in the first half.
Canon-McMillan made it 31-0 on the opening possession of the second half, scoring on an 11-yard keeper up the middle by Evans. It capped a five-play, 62-yard scoring drive. Evans was the Big Macs’ leading rusher with 72 yards on nine carries. He also completed 11 of 15 passes for 164 yards.
The Big Macs kicked in the running-clock Mercy Rule with 3:38 remaining in the third quarter when Zach Welsh capped a 65-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown run that made it 38-0. Welsh finished with 68 yards on 17 carries.
Canon-Mac’s defense held Seneca Valley to only four first downs through the first three quarters. The Raiders finished with 147 total yards, much of it coming in the fouth quarter.
