UPPER ST. CLAIR — Kaeden Singleton caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from Mike Evans with 42 seconds remaining, giving Canon-McMillan a 28-24 come-from-behind win in a non-conference game Friday night.
It was the second loss in as many weeks for USC (6-2), which scored on a 54-yard pass from Ethan Hellmann to Aiden Besselman to take a 24-21 lead with 5:53 to play.
Canon-McMillan (4-4) trailed 7-0 after one quarter, but a two-yard TD run by Jake Kasper tied the score. Kasper had a bi8g game with 197 rushing yar4ds on 29 carries.
USC regained the lead at 10-7 on a 30-yard field goal, but C-M's Austyn Winkleblech returned the ensuing kickoff 78 yards to a touchdown that gave the Big Macs a 14-10 lead at halftime.
USC's Jamaal Brown broke off a 99-yard TD run in the third quarter, but Canon-Mac responded and Evans scored from one yard to put the Big Macs ahead 21-17.
