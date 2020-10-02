GREENSBURG — Hard-charging Ryan Angott rushed for 262 yards and five touchdowns in a little more than two quarters, powering Canon-McMillan to a 45-14 victory over Hempfield in a Class 6A Quad County Conference win Friday.
Angott scored on runs of 31, 5, 8, 24 and 2 yards as Canon-McMillan forged leads of 17-0 after one quarter, 38-7 at halftime and 45-7 early in the third quarter.
The Big Macs (2-1, 2-1) struck early as Chris Davis intercepted a pass on the game's second play, leading to a 26-yard field goal by Anthony Finney.
Angott then reeled off four consecutive TDs and David Mowod plowed in from three yards out with 36 seconds left in the first half.
Angott added his fifth TD 3:02 into the second half.
Hempfield (1-3, 1-3) didn't score until the final play of the first half.