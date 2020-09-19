CANONSBURG — Canon-McMillan enjoyed one of its most impressive comebacks, scoring 24 straight points to upend Mt.Lebanon 24-17 Friday night in the Class 6A Quad County Conference.
Canon-McMillan (1-1, 1-1) trailed 17-0 after Eli Heidenreich caught a 12-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
The Big Macs (1-1, 1-1) then scored on a 90-yard kickoff return to make is 17-7. Davis then caught a 64-yard touchdown pass with 2:44 left in the third quarter to make it 17-14.
Following a C-M punt to the Mt. Lebanon one-yard line, the Big Macs got a safety when the running back was tackled in the end zone, trimming the deficit to 17-16 with 4:53 remaining.
Fullback David Mowod scored one a 6-yard run to give the Big Macs the lead with 1:41 to play and Dane Matuscun caught the two-point conversion pass.
The game was the season opener for Mt. Lebanon.