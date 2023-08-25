HARRISON CITY — A fourth-quarter goal-line stand and the No. 93 proved to be a winning combination for Canon-McMillan as the Big Macs defeated Penn-Trafford, 14-0, Friday night in a non-conference season opener dominated by defense.
Canon-McMillan scored two touchdowns, both covering 93 yards, and used a goal-line stand late in the fourth quarter to protect what was a 7-0 lead.
Following a scoreless first half, Canon-McMillan took the 7-0 lead in the third quarter when defensive back Jayden Baxter scooped up a Penn-Trafford fumble as the Big Macs' seven-yard line and raced untouched for 93 yards to the end zone.
It was almost the second defensive score of the night for the Big Macs. With less than one minute remaining in the first half, C-M's Zyan Howard intercepted a pass at the goal line and returned its 100 yards for an apparent touchdown. The score, however, was negated by a defensive holding penalty. Penn-Trafford eventually missed a short field to end the half.
In the fourth quarter, P-T drove for a second-and-goal at the Big Macs’ one-yard line. Two running plays by the Warriors each lost yardage and a pass into the end zone was broken up, ending the threat.
With C-M attempting to run out the clock, Zach Welsh broke off a 93-yard touchdown run down the right sideline with 1:42 remaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.