By Dave Whipkey
For the Observer-Reporter
MT. LEBANON – Playing mistake-filled football in a win-and-you’re-in the postseason game is surely a recipe to end a season.
That is exactly what happened Friday night to Canon-McMillan as the Big Macs fell 31-0 at Mt. Lebanon, clinching a spot in the Class 6A playoffs for the host Blue Devils. Canon-McMillan, however, awaited their fate to take their place in the postseason with a win at North Allegheny.
The Big Macs slipped into the playoffs by the smallest of margins as North Allegheny defeated Seneca Valley, 27-26. Canon-McMillan and Seneca Valley tied for the final Class 6A playoff berth, which goes to the Big Macs based on their head-to-head victory over SV.
Mt. Lebanon forced four Big Macs turnovers and stopped Canon-McMillan three times on downs. The Blue Devils’ defense was dominant as ever as they have allowed a mere three total points in the last three weeks.
“Our kids have really bought in,” Blue Devils coach Bob Palko said. “Couldn’t be prouder of them on what they did defensively.”
Big Macs coach Mike Evans said he could have planned a better attack knowing his team was bitten by the injury bug.
“I don’t want to use that as an excuse,” Evans noted. “(Jake) Kasper is out there battling turf toe. We had to play (Ben) Urso at quarterback due to injury there, which takes away our second receiver.”
Starter Mike Evans was out of the game because of a leg injury.
“I thought Ben showed courage this evening,” Coach Evans added. “I think he could start for some other programs in our conference for sure.”
Coming out of halftime, the Big Macs’ defense made a stand and forced a three-and-out. After forcing a punt, Austyn Winkleblech looked to make a return but was stripped of the ball. Cole Markel scooped it up and returned it 20 yards for a score and a 21-0 lead. It was the third turnover of the game for the Big Macs and put the visitors squarely in a tough situation.
Canon-McMillan looked to cut into the deficit on their next drive, moving the ball to the Mt. Lebanon 13-yard line. The drive ended when Urso was sacked by Grayson Dee.
A Ben McAuley 26-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter along with a Nate Sala 52-yard scoring jaunt put the finishing touches on the contest for Mt. Lebanon.
Kasper finished with 84 rushing yards on 16 carries for the Big Macs while Urso completed 17 of 36 passes for 151 yards. He was intercepted three times. Winkleblech caught nine passes for 105 yards.
Mt. Lebanon quarterback David Shields completed nine of 11 passes for 153 yards and a score. Mike Beiersdorf caught four passes for 109 yards for the Blue Devils.
The contest started off well enough for the Big Macs. Starting on their own 35, Canon-McMillan drove to the Blue Devils’ 5 in 13 plays. On fourth down, however, the march ended when Urso’s throw into the end zone was batted down by Anthony Pietragallo.
It appeared the Big Macs would be able to pin Mt. Lebanon deep in their own end. But the Blue Devils simply shrugged and threw the game’s first big punch when Shields tossed a 79-yard bomb to Beiersdorf off a flea-flicker. McAuley’s kick was good, giving Mt. Lebanon a 7-0 lead with a little more than four minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Mt. Lebanon’s defense then struck when Fred Lasota intercepted a deflected Urso pass and returned it 35 yards into the end zone for a score that pushed the Blue Devils’ lead to 14-0 one minute following the Beiersdorf touchdown.
Canon-McMillan again pushed toward the Mt. Lebanon end zone starting from their own 3. Twelve plays later, the Big Macs faced a fourth down on the Blue Devils’ 15. Urso’s pass however was batted down at the line of scrimmage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.