CANONSBURG — Canon-McMillan quarterback Mike Evans was nearly perfect, connecting on 8 of 9 passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns, as the Big Macs rolled to a 61-7 victory over visiting Baldwin.
Evans connected with Austin Winkleblech for a 57-yard touchdown, Isaiah King for a 53-yard scoring strike, Owen Carter for a four-yard touchdown pass and Lamont Lyons for a 55-yard score.
Ben Urso also completed 4 of 9 passes for 41 yards and two touchdowns for the Big Macs. He connected on a 14-yard touchdown pass to Treyvon Mullen and a six-yard scoring strike to Connor Steele.
Lyons led Canon-Mac with four catches for 93 yards, while Ryan Angott carried the ball 10 times for a team-high 60 yards and a six-yard touchdown.
Jake Kasper scored on a 3-yard run and Braiden Africa returned a punt 10 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter for Canon-Mac.