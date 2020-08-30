By Chris Dugan
Sports editor
CANONSBURG – As a young team hoping to turn the corner in its development last year, all Canon-McMillan seemed to do was turn the ball over, turning what could have been a breakout season into a frustrating one.
This year, however, the Big Macs see things turning in their favor as another young but bigger, more talented and more experienced C-M squad should cause problems for opponents in the Class 6A Quad County Conference.
“Last year, we played a lot of kids who probably should have been on the junior varsity,” head coach Mike Evans admitted. “We played a lot of really young kids, a lot of sophomores. We knew, as we were going through that season, it would pay dividends in the future.”
The Big Macs are hoping the future is now. Canon-McMillan was 3-8 last season but did make the playoffs for the second consecutive year by winning two of its last three regular-season games, each by at least four touchdowns.
With nine players who have starting experience on offense and 10 on defense, the Big Macs have a strong foundation.
“I expect us to be better,” Evans said. “What does that mean? We only play seven games. Our goal will always to be win the league. I know how hard that will be. … A nice goal will be to make the playoffs and get some wins. We don’t have that playoff win, yet. I’d like to make the playoffs, win and become a factor.”
The biggest factor that could help C-M is improving its turnover margin. The Big Macs were too far on the minus side of the ledger last year and flipping that to the plus side is at the top of the to-do list.
“Not only did we throw interceptions, we also threw pick-6s. We had the most prolific passer ever here (Jonathan Quinque) last year, but we still gave up touchdowns,” Evans said. “I’ve never been a part of a team that turned the ball over like we did. We also fumbled too much. We have to fix that.”
That means whoever plays quarterback must be better at managing the game and protecting the football. Three quarterbacks were getting an even amount of reps in summer workouts, but junior Deuce Lyons and sophomore Ben Urso each started late last season. Lyons started the playoff game.
“Deuce has that dimension of a runner. Urso has a stronger arm,” Evans pointed out.
Whichever young quarterback plays will be helped by a strong group of running backs and a big, experienced offensive line.
Ryan Angott rushed for 896 yards last year as a sophomore and he leads a stable of backs that includes senior Isaiah Chandler, junior Brendan Davis and sophomore Jake Kasper.
“Angott is a jack of all trades guy, who runs well and catches the ball out of the backfield,” Evans said. “Chandler is a strong kid who runs low to the ground. He’s more of a quick, slashing guy. We also feel good about two or three fullbacks.”
The offensive line is a strength. Senior Connor McMahon (6-3, 250), a Navy recruit, has been moved from tight end to left tackle, and senior Austin Mankey (6-3, 260) is back at right tackle. Matthew Brooks (6-2, 270), a transfer from Oklahoma, will be a guard along with junior Sean Lesnock (6-1, 245), who moves inside from tackle to guard. The Big Macs are still trying to figure out who will play center, though junior Julius Pruss (5-10, 200) has experience there.
“I like our offensive line,” Evans says. “I think we have a chance to have a good one. We have four or five guys behind those who could be ready to play, and there are three big freshmen who might be varsity capable if pushed. We’re sitting well for the next few years for depth and talent on the line.”
An area of concern is wide receiver as Blake Joseph and Caleb Rancher are gone. Joseph led Class 6A in receptions last year.
Evans said senior Aries Cushenberry could have a breakout year at receiver. The Big Macs also are high on Anthony Finney, Chris Davis Jr., and Mason Shaffer. Davis, a junior, started 10 games at cornerback. The Big Macs like to use the tight end in the passing game and have senior Mario Eafrati (6-4, 210) returning.
The defense allowed 36 points per game a year ago, but Evans said it wasn’t that bad because of all the interceptions that led directly to touchdowns and short fields for the defense.
Like on offense, the defensive line will be the strength. Kent McMahon, who started as a freshman, will be back at linebacker, as will seniors Alec Blazer and Dane Matuscin. The entire secondary returns.
“On defense, we’ll put a good product on the field,” Evans said. “We have a big, quick line. I like our linebackers and the secondary is still young. A lot of those kids will be playing another two years.”