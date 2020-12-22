The California High School football team was on the field for only six games this season – the Trojans had one game canceled and received one forfeit – but those were more than enough opportunities for Trojans senior running back Jaeden Zuzak to put up some mind-boggling statistics that were noticed statewide.
Zuzak was named Tuesday morning as one of six running backs on the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class A All-State Team.
Zuzak was the only local player selected to the all-state teams in the three smallest classifications. The Class 4A, 5A and 6A teams will be announced Wednesday.
The hard-running Zuzak led all local running backs with 1,571 rushing yards, averaging a whopping 14.5 yards per carry. He ranked third in rushing in the WPIAL but each of the players with more yards played at least two more games than Zuzak, who averaged 224.4 yards per contest.
The 5-9, 210-pound Zuzak was the leading scorer in the area with 172 points and 28 touchdowns.
After helping California to a 6-0 record in the regular season and the Tri-County South Conference title, Zuzak ran for 205 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-21 loss to Shenango in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs.
Zuzak’s best game of the season came against Jefferson-Morgan when he rushed for 439 yards on only 19 carries and scored seven touchdowns.
The other running backs on the Class A all-state team included Cole Toy of Reynolds, Dontae Sanders of Clairton, Bishop Guilfoyle’s Keegan Myrick, United’s Hunter Cameron and Odell Greene of state champion Steelton-Highspire.