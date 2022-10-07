ROGERSVILLE — Jake Layhue passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more as California overpowered West Greene 41-14 in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game Friday night at Kennedy Field.
Layhue, who completed 10 of 14 passes for 234 yards, threw first-half touchdown of 17 and 28 yards to Aidan Lowden and a 33-yarder to Caden Powell as the Trojans (2-2, 5-2) forged a 21-0 halftime lead.
