WAYNESBURG — Damani Stafford and Addison Panepinto combined for five touchdowns to lead California to a 49-7 victory over host Waynesburg in a nonconference game Friday night.
Stafford scored on runs of 40, 7 and 8 yards. and Panepinto went over from 24 with a fumble return and 5 yards on offense as California moved to 2-0.
Hunter Assad scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter that gave California a 21-7 lead. Assad passed for 103 yards and rushed 177 times for 136 yards.
Stafford finished with 169 yards on 18 carries as California rushed for 344 yards.
Waynesburg scored in the second quarter on a 43-yard pass from Jake Stephenson to Trent Zupper, who five catches for 88 yards.
California had 22 first downs, 446 total yards and were 7 of 10 on third down conversions.
California's defense held WPIAL rushing leader to 57 yards rushing.