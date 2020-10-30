COAL CENTER – Trailing 21-7 with under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, fourth-seeded California looked like it needed a miracle to get back in the game against Shenango.
Starting on their own seven-yard line, the Trojans quickly drove down the field thanks to two big runs by Jaeden Zuzak, including a 44-yard score with 3:21 left to cut the deficit to 21-14.
On the ensuing kick, Shenango fumbled and gave the ball right back to California on their own 41-yard line. Zuzak took the first carry of that drive to the end zone to tie the game at 21-21 with 3:09 to go.
However, Shenango buckled down and marched 61 yards over 2:03 as C.J. Miller finished off the drive with a two-yard touchdown run with 58 seconds remaining to give the Wildcats a 28-21 victory in a Class A first-round playoff game.
“Their defense was attacking us, blitzing – they were big and strong up front. We had our work cut out for us and we are fortunate to get out of here with a win,” said Shenango head coach Jimmy Graham. “It was a little dicey at the end there with some crazy plays, but that’s what is fun about this.”
Turnovers across the first three quarters ended up being the difference for the Trojans.
“We made some costly mistakes throughout the game and it cost us a ballgame,” said California head coach Ed Woods. “I’m proud of what the kids accomplished this year, and I’m proud of what they did tonight. They didn’t have any quit in them, they fought to the end.”
Shenango (7-1) jumped out to an early 6-0 lead thanks to a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown by Ryan Lenhart.
California (7-1) answered on the ensuing drive with a 13-play, 7:46 drive capped off with a Zuzak 11-yard rush to give the Trojans a 7-6 advantage midway through the second quarter.
On just its second offensive drive of the half, Shenango responded with a 69-yard drive ending with Miller punching it in from five yards with 4:58 remaining in the second quarter. A successful two-point conversion gave the Wildcats a 14-7 advantage that they would take into the second half.
Shenango then scored on its first drive of the second half as quarterback Santino Campoli found Lenhart for an 11-yard touchdown to make it 21-7. California then had two more turnovers in the third quarter and misplayed a punt that gave the ball immediately back to the Wildcats.
However, a botched field goal by Shenango set up California and Zuzak for the late comeback attempt that fell just short.
“The sad thing is, with as many turnovers as we had, we were still in the ballgame,” said Woods. “It definitely shows signs of a good football team.”
Shenango was able to bottle up Zuzak over the first three quarters, containing him to just 15 carries for 55 yards over the first 36 minutes. His fourth quarter, though, where he had five carries for 144 yards and two scores, gave the Trojans a fighting chance.
Offensively, Shenango had strong showings from Campoli, who completed 10-of-16 passes for 149 yards and score, and Miller, who carried the ball 15 times for 82 yards and two touchdowns.
“We’re excited to move on, and the way 2020 is going, anything can happen,” said Graham.