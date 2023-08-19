Ed Woods

Holly Tonini/For the Observer-Reporter

Ed Woods is in his fifth season at California and his 24th overall as a head coach. He could have his best Trojans team this year as the school approaches 450 all-time wins.

It has been 37 years since California Area High School has advanced to the WPIAL Class A championship game.

While they might not enter the 2023 season as top contenders in the WPIAL, the Trojans appear to have just enough standouts and just enough pieces to be favorites in the Tri-County South Conference and a certain factor in the WPIAL playoffs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription