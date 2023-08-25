CALIFORNIA — California's Lee Qualk only caught two passes, but both went for scores in the Trojans' 37-0 win over Frazier on Friday.
Qualk, who also scored on a 23-yard run, caught a 71-yard pass from Jake Layhue in the second quarter and pulled in a 31-yarder in the third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.