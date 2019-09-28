COAL CENTER – If California was looking ahead to next week’s showdown with West Greene, it didn’t show it in a 69-21 victory over Jefferson-Morgan on Friday evening at Trojans Stadium in Tri-County South Conference action.
Despite fumbling the ball on the first play from scrimmage, the Trojans (3-0, 4-2) scored three first-quarter touchdowns and added a safety for a 23-7 lead after one.
Coach Ed Woods’ team outscored the Rockets, 34-14, in the second quarter to take control.
“I think once we settled in, we started to play Cal football,” Woods said. “I don’t even know what happened on the fumble. I will have to look at the tape.”
California forced Jefferson-Morgan (2-3, 2-4) to punt on its first drive and Jaeden Zuzak’s return set the Trojans up in good field position on the Rockets’ 32.
Cochise Ryan scored on an 18-yard run for a 7-0 lead at 9:31 of the first quarter after the first of eight PATs by Jimmy Lallier.
“They made plays and we didn’t,” Jefferson-Morgan coach Aaron Giorgi said. “We didn’t capitalize on that early fumble and that was huge.”
The Rockets responded with a touchdown at 8:18 when Jonathan Wolfe scored on an eight-yard run and Tyler Kniha added the first of three extra points.
“There was no way we would ever look past Jefferson,” Woods said. “We will start taking a look at West Greene now. West Greene has a lot of talented players, and not just (Benjamin) Jackson, but he is special.”
Ryan’s second carry resulted in a 45-yard touchdown run when he reversed his field and beat the Jefferson-Morgan defense to the end zone for a 14-7 advantage at 7:41.
Lucas Qualk tackled the Rockets’ punter in the end zone for a safety and a 16-7 lead at 6:20 of the first before Ryan connected with Malik Ramsey on a 25-yard touchdown pass with six minutes remaining in the first.
“I think our team found out tonight that we have more than Malik and Cochise,” Woods said. “We have other kids that can run the ball well. I think we only threw the ball one time.”
Ryan scored his third touchdown on a one-yard run at 10:22 of the second for a 30-7 advantage. Ryan rushed for 138 yards on six carries.
Qualk’s interception set up Zuzak’s 25-yard run at 9:41 of the second for a 37-7 lead.
Damani Stafford scored on the first of two touchdown runs with a 31 yarder at 6:59 of the second for a 44-7 advantage.
Qualk’s 20-yard run extended California’s lead to 51-7 with 4:01 left before halftime. Qualk gained 107 yards on 10 attempts.
“We had other guys that stepped up tonight,” Woods said. “I thought the line played well on both sides of the ball. We also got other kids into the game in the second half and they did well. You love to see that as a coach.”
Wolfe, who gained 48 yards on 15 carries, scored his second touchdown on a nine-yard run with :55.6 left in the first half.
Zuzak’s 75-yard kickoff return for extended the Trojans’ advantage to 57-14 before Owen Maddich caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Cole Jones with 25 seconds left in the half to cut the deficit to 57-21.
Jones was 6 of 19 for 163 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Aiden Lowden scored on a 26-yard run at 7:13 of the third quarter for California and Stafford closed out the scoring on a 66-yard run at 2:55 of the third. Stafford gained 97 yards on two carries.
A scary moment happened in the second quarter when Ramsey went down and had to be taken off the field on a stretcher with 2:29 remaining.
“I have no reports on what happened and can’t comment on that,” Woods said. “I just hope he’s OK and can come back healthy.”