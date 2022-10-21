FREDERICKTOWN — Zack Geletei ran for three touchdowns and California dominated the second half Friday night as the Trojans clinched a playoff berth with a 43-14 win over Beth-Center in the Class A Tri-County South Conference.
California (4-2, 7-2) led by only 15-14 in the second quarter before scoring the game's final 28 points. Aiden Lowden's 36-yard touchdown reception in the final minute of the first half gave California the momentum.
