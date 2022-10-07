BALDWIN — Mike Evans completed 11 of 20 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns and added scoring run as Canon-McMillan rolled to a 49-7 non-conference win at Baldwin.
Baldwin (1-6) took a 7-0 lead less than four minutes into the game but Canon-McMillan (3-4) reeled off 49 unanswered points.
Evans threw a 5-yard TD pass to Austyn Winkleblech to pull C-M to within 7-6 and Jake Kasper scored on a one-yard run to give the Big Macs the lead late in the first quarter. Kasper finished with 134 yards on 15 carries.
Evans scored on a 22-yard scamper in the second quarter and Ben Urso returned a Baldwin punt 38 yards for a touchdown as Canon-McMillan led 26-7 at halftime.
Baldwin attempted an onside kick to start the second half, but Canon-McMillan grabbed the ball on a bounce and returned it to the Highlanders' eight-yard line. On the next play, Evans passed to Treyvon Mullen for a touchdown.
Evans added a 23-yard scoring strike to Winkleblech and Gio Pucillo had a 13-yard touchdown run that gave the Big Macs a 42-point lead in the third quarter.
