Canon-McMillan football helmet

BALDWIN — Mike Evans completed 11 of 20 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns and added scoring run as Canon-McMillan rolled to a 49-7 non-conference win at Baldwin.

Baldwin (1-6) took a 7-0 lead less than four minutes into the game but Canon-McMillan (3-4) reeled off 49 unanswered points.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In