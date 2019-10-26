Chartiers-Houston helmet

HOUSTON — Anthony Lento threw two touchdown passes and Jimmy Sadler scored twice as Chartiers-Houston used a big third quarter to defeat Riverview 20-13 in a non-conference game Friday night.

Sadler, who caught a 46-yard TD pass from Lento in the first quarter, broke a 7-7 tie in the third quarter with a three-yard scoring run. Lento then connected with Tyler Blumen on a 54-yard scoring pass that gave the Bucs (7-3) a 20-7 lead.

The Bucs' defense, which intercepted Riverview (2-7) three times, was able to protect the lead.

Lento completed five of 12 passes for 153 yards.

