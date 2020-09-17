CORAOPOLIS – Burgettstown's football program isn’t used to losing.
It certainly isn’t used to getting mercy ruled.
The former has only happened twice since 2017, with both losses coming in the postseason.
The latter hadn’t happened in more than 1,000 days.
To coach Mark Druga’s chagrin, both things happened Friday night as Our Lady of Sacred Heart rolled over the Blue Devils, 41-0. The loss ended Burgettstown’s 21-game regular season winning streak, with 15 of those wins coming in conference play.
“We knew we had to improve over last week’s game, and unfortunately some of those improvements did not come tonight,” Druga said. “We will continue to work hard, and (the schedule) doesn’t get any easier.”
Few could attend William “RIP” Scherer Field at Moon High School’s Tiger Stadium, but those who could witnessed the Jay Pearson show.
Our Lady of Sacred Heart fans may have been reminded of former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart, known as “Slash” for his versatility. The junior did a little bit of everything, scoring four total touchdowns three different ways; one on a kickoff return, two in receiving, and one more on the ground. Overall, Pearson accounted for 224 total yards.
“He’s a big play just waiting to happen,” OLSH coach Dan Bradley said. “He made a lot of them tonight. Almost made another one (with a) diving catch in the end zone. He does it with the team in focus. He takes advantage of his opportunities.”
Pearson also made sure those who saw the show got to skip through the previews when he ran the opening kickoff back 92 yards. The extra point was good, and OLSH jumped out to a 7-0 lead.
“Anytime the team takes the opening kickoff back, that doesn’t set the tone well for the team that just gave it up,” Druga said.
“When I scored that first touchdown, I knew (we were) going to go up from there,” Pearson said. “After that, I knew we had it from there.”
Pearson was right.
When the OLSH offense finally took the field, Pearson struck again, this time at receiver. On the Chargers’ second play from scrimmage, Pearson caught a short pass from quarterback Neimiah Azeem and turned it into an 80-yard touchdown to put OLSH ahead by two scores.
The next offensive possession also ended with Pearson in the end zone. This time he caught a 32-yard pass from Azeem. The sophomore quarterback finished the night going 9-14 passing for 219 yards and two touchdowns.
After taking over on downs, the Chargers were at it again. It wasn’t Pearson, but Azeem, who pounded in a quarterback sneak from the 2-yard line to make it 27-0. Later in the half, Pearson scored his fourth and final touchdown on the ground, creating an electric 1-yard run by going airborne. He iced his night off by completing a 2-pt conversion pass to make it 35-0.
With the outcome already decided, Dior Devers scored the lone touchdown of the second half, giving OLSH a 41-0 lead.
The Chargers experienced some kinks last week in a 34-26 win over Cornell. In week two, problems were few and far between.
“They have the makings of a phenomenal team this year, hands down,” Druga said. “And I think they can easily contend with Clairton and Jeannette.”