BURGETTSTOWN — Burgettstown's Shane Kemper and Cole Shergi combined to rush for 222 yards and four touchdowns as the Blue Devils rolled to a 27-7 Class A Big Seven Conference victory Friday night over Northgate.
Kemper carried the ball 15 times for 95 yards and three touchdowns, while Shergi racked up 127 yards on 14 carries and one score as the Blue Devils (3-3, 3-3) kept the visiting Flames (0-6, 0-6) winless.
Kemper scored on a pair of five-yard runs and a 26-yard jaunt to the end zone. Shergi scored on an 11-yard run in the fourth quarter.