FREDERICKTOWN — Rudy Brown rushed for 128 yards, Caleb Russell caught a pair of first quarter TD passes and Burgettstown opened its season with a 38-22 victory over Beth-Center Friday night in a non-conference game.
Burgettstown quarterback Sondre Christensen-Lunde completed 7 of 14 passes for 99 yards and two scores covering 19 and 10 yards, both to Russell.
