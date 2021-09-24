The Class A Big Seven Conference game between Burgettstown and Rochester was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. Rochester was awarded a forfeit.
Burgettstown Superintendent Stephen P. Puskar issued a statement following the announcement that the game woudl not be played:
"After considering where we stand from a COVID-19 health standpoint, an injury perspective, and a preparation perspective (preparation that was stunted because of the unfolding Covid-related events) we are exercising caution and withdrawing from this evening’s scheduled football game against Rochester. Additionally, we are assessing our ability to safely resume practice in preparation for our next game. We hope that today’s pause will be a short lived one and the season will be able to resume soon."