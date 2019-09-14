HERMAN – Jake Lounder passed for two touchdown, and Seth Phillis scored on offense, defense and special teams, as Burgettstown overcame an early double-digit deficit to defeat Summit Academy 46-12 Saturday afternoon in a nonconference high school football game.
The win keeps Burgettstown undefeated at 4-0. Summit Academy remains remains winless at 0-4.
After Burgettstown took a 2-0 lead on a bad snap from center on a punt that resulted in a safety, Summit Academy’s Camere Curry threw TD passes of 17 yards to Raymond Cutler and 48 yards to Paul Himes to give the Knights a 12-2 lead in the first quarter.
Burgettstown, however, regrouped in the second quarter and it was Phillis who led the way. After Kyle Conley scored on a four-yard run that cut the gap to 12-9, Phillis intercepted a pass and returned it 45 yards to put Burgettstown ahead 15-12.
Phillis then hauled in an eight-yard scoring pass from Lounder to make it 22-12 at halftime.
Lounder threw a 13-yard TD pass to Christian Bagwell and Phillis booted a 42-yard field goal to give the Blue Devils a 32-12 lead after three quarters.
Burgettstown capped the scoring with a 28-yard TD run by Alex Mitko and a four-yard touchdown jaunt by Jaeron Cody.