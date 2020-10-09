CORAOPOLIS — Jackson LaRocka passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Burgettstown's defense held Cornell scoreless for the first three quarters Friday night as the Blue Devils defeated the Raiders 29-14 in a Class A Big Seven Conference game.
It was the first win for Burgettstown (2-3, 2-3) since the opening week of the season.
LaRocka completed five of seven passes for 108 yards and threw a pair of 25-yard scoring passes, to Shane Kemper and Cole Shergi. LaRocka also had a one-yard scoring plunge, helping Burgettstown build a 16-0 lead after three quarters.
Kemper started the scoring with a one-yard TD run and the Blue Devils tacked on a safety for an 8-0 lead in the first quarter.