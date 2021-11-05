CANONSBURG – Greg Marshall knows what it’s like to win in November.
In 12 seasons as an assistant coach at West Allegheny – 10 of which were under current Mt. Lebanon coach Bob Palko – Marshall was part of four district champions and coached in five WPIAL championship games.
Now, as a head coach and a young man of 35, he hopes to have more postseason success down the road.
But Marshall’s Burgettstown Blue Devils had the misfortune of drawing Bishop Canevin, who finished the regular season 9-1. Therefore, he’ll have to wait at least another year for his first playoff win as a head coach.
Behind three rushing touchdowns from sophomore quarterback Jason Cross, the Crusaders cruised to a 49-6 win.
Although his playoff debut as a head coach didn’t go as planned, Marshall was proud of his boys.
“The things that our kids and our players have been able to do for us and how they’ve listened and they’ve bought in since I came in in March,” Marshall said. “I can’t speak their praises enough. I love these guys.”
Canevin struck less than two minutes into the game. Cross ran a “student body right” 34 yards to the end zone. Nelson finished the night with 78 yards on three catches.
It took the Crusaders only two plays to add on in their next possession. On what looked like the same play call, Cross ran in from 26 yards to put Canevin ahead by two scores.
Canevin’s third touchdown was its biggest play of the night. Cross’s only touchdown pass was a 67-yard strike to Xavier Nelson. Nelson finished the night with 78 yards on three catches, while Cross went 6-for-10 passing with 119 yards, a touchdown and an interception before giving way to backup Kole Olszewski in the third quarter.
After a blocked punt, Cross picked up his third rushing touchdown from three yards. It was 28-0, and the Blue Devils were cooked.
Cross ran for 66 yards on four carries with the three scores.
“Cross is a guy,” Canevin coach Rich Johnson said. “He’s not your usual sophomore. We’re just happy he’s on our side, not on the other sideline, man. He’s a good kid. He’s taking in the moment. He’s just enjoying himself, man. That’s what it’s all about. The kid’s having a good time.”
A 25-yard touchdown pass from Jackson LaRocka to Caleb Russell was the only highlight for Burgettstown.
Despite being the team’s quarterback, LaRocka did most of his work on the ground, running the ball 22 times for 68 yards. He also was the team’s kick and punt returner. He did everything but fill up the Gatorade cooler.
“He’s a stud,” Marshall said. “He’s a great kid. He’s a great person, first and foremost. He’s a great leader. The kids look up to him. He’s a great lead-by-example guy. He’s exactly the type of person that we want on this football team.”
The wackiest play of the night happened in the third quarter. In the second half, a muffed punt eventually turned into a touchdown. After multiple Canevin players couldn’t get a grip on the ball, the ball rolled forward into the end zone, where Keyshawn McCaskill fell on it.
After quarterback Olszewski threw a 25-yard touchdown to Lasae Lacks, the mercy rule was in effect. A 45-yard run by Keshawn Harris was the final blow.
Afterward, Canevin began to think about Shenango next week, and Burgettstown’s six seniors began to think about it all being over.
No more Friday night adrenaline. No more bus rides. For most, no more football at all.
As expected, there were plenty of tears flowing, and just as many hugs exchanged on Canon-McMillan’s field this fifth of November.
Despite his career ending with a 43-point loss, senior Larocka– who still had his helmet on more than 10 minutes after the game– kept everything in perspective.
“I mean, it sucks, being a senior and everything,” Larocka said. “But, you know, if that’s the worst thing that happens to me in life like my coach said, I can live with it.”
LaRocka’s primary sport is basketball, which he might decide to play in college. He’s also looking into a career in aviation. Overall, what he’ll miss the most about high school football, like so many others, is simply being with his friends and teammates.
“The brotherhood,” he said. “Coaches, what they brought to us, what they brought to us, I mean, it’s everything this year.”
It was a gritty season overall for these Blue Devils. After starting 0-4 in conference play, Burgettstown rallied for three straight wins, the last being a 23-0 flogging of Fort Cherry in a do-or-die regular-season finale.