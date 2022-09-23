Burgettstown football helmet

HOUSTON — Rudy Brown rushed for 93 yards and one touchdown, and Sondre Lundie threw for one score and had a key interception late in the game as Burgettstown held off host Chartiers-Houston 14-8 in a key Class 2A Black Hills Conference game Friday night.

Burgettstown (1-1, 2-2) led 14-0 after three quarters but Chartiers-Houston (0-2, 3-2), which has lost two in a row, made it a one-score game when quarterback Terry Fetsko passed 19 yards to Jake Mele for a touchdown with 7:08 remaining. The duo hooked up for a two-point conversion — the Bucs' kicker is injured — to make it 14-8.

