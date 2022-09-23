HOUSTON — Rudy Brown rushed for 93 yards and one touchdown, and Sondre Lundie threw for one score and had a key interception late in the game as Burgettstown held off host Chartiers-Houston 14-8 in a key Class 2A Black Hills Conference game Friday night.
Burgettstown (1-1, 2-2) led 14-0 after three quarters but Chartiers-Houston (0-2, 3-2), which has lost two in a row, made it a one-score game when quarterback Terry Fetsko passed 19 yards to Jake Mele for a touchdown with 7:08 remaining. The duo hooked up for a two-point conversion — the Bucs' kicker is injured — to make it 14-8.
Chartiers-Houston then recovered a squib kickoff, but Lundie intercepted a Bucs pass with less than four minutes to play. The Blue Devils were able to run out the clock.
Brown gave Burgettstown a 7-0 lead with an 18-yard TD run midway through the first quarter.
Lundie, who completed eight of 11 passes in the first half, made it 14-0 when he tossed a nine-yard scoring pass to tight end Brodie Kuzior in the second quarter.
The Blue Devils' defense held Chartiers-Houston to negative rushing yards in the first half, 27 for the game and shut out the Bucs until the fourth quarter.
Fetsko completed 13 of 25 passes for 118 yards. Mele caught 10 of those passes, netting 105 yards.
