GLASSPORT — Burgettstown rallied from an early deficit to defeat South Allegheny, 24-14, in a Class 2A Three Rivers Conference game.
Burgettstown (7-0, 9-0) is the conference champion. South Allegheny is 3-4 and 4-6.
The Blue Devils trailed, 7-0, after one quarter but Jake Lounder had TD runs of 43 and 2 yards and found Seth Phillis from 7 yards out in the third quarter. Phillis also kicked a 39-yard field. Lounder and Shane Kemper each rushed 12 times for 74 yards. Lounder completed 5 of 11 passes for 72 yards.
The Burgettstown defense made a goal-line stand and blocked a field goal attempt in the fourth quarter to help preserve the win. SA's Antonio Epps rushed 29 times for 259 yards.