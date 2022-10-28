UPPER ST. CLAIR — Running back Jamall Brown scored five touchdowns and Upper St. Clair ended South Fayette's playoff hopes by beating the Lions 35-0 in a Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference game Friday.
USC (4-1, 8-2), the conference runner-up, led 14-0 after one quarter and 28-0 at halftime.
