MUNHALL — Steel Valley quarterback Cruce Brookins rushed for six touchdowns, powering the top-seeded and undefeated Ironmen to a 46-13 victory over McGuffey in a Class 2A quarterfinal game Friday night at Campbell Field.
Brookins scored on runs of 63, 8, 27, 3, 17, and 44 yards, finishing the game with more than 336 rushing yards.
McGuffey (8-4) scored the game's first touchdown but after that it all Steel Valley (10-0).
Kyle Brookman scored on a 14-yard run a little more than two minutes into the game to give McGuffey a 6-0 lead.
Brookins then scored twice in the first quarter and two more times in the second to forge a 27-6 advantage for Steel Valley at halftime.
Brookins scored his fifth touchdown during the third quarter and Donald Barksdale added a 10-yard TD run to make it 40-6.
Brookins added his sixth scoring run before McGuffey capped the scoring with a 52-yard touchdown pass from Phillip McCuen to Tristan McAdoo. It was the first time since the season opener that Steel valley defense had given up more than one touchdown in a game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.