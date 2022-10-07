WAYNESBURG — The Spartans led 13-7 at halftime and added a late score for a 19-7 win over Waynesburg in a Class 2A Century Conference victory Friday night.
Chase Fox scored on a 1-yard run for the Raiders (0-4, 0-7) in the second quarter.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
WAYNESBURG — The Spartans led 13-7 at halftime and added a late score for a 19-7 win over Waynesburg in a Class 2A Century Conference victory Friday night.
Chase Fox scored on a 1-yard run for the Raiders (0-4, 0-7) in the second quarter.
Anthony Herisko scored two rushing touchdowns for Brentwood (1-2, 2-5). Cedric Davis added a 6-yard touchdown run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.