WAYNESBURG — Freshman Colin Brady ran for 273 yards and four touchdowns, Corey Wise had a hand in three scores, and West Greene's offense rolled in a 54-28 victory over Jefferson-Morgan in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game played at Waynesburg University's John F. Wiley Stadium.
Brady, who also had an interception on defense, scored on runs of 8, 47 and 63 yards in the first half and 7 yards in the fourth quarter.
Wise had a 29-yard TD run and took a screen pass 43 yards for a touchdown, both in the second quarter as the Pioneers led 41-20 at halftime. Wise added a two-yard plunge in the third quarter.
West Greene finished at 3-3 in the conference and 4-3 overall. The Pioneers led 41-20 at halftime.
Jonathan Wolfe rushed for 161 yards and scores of 43 and 10 yards for Jefferson-Morgan (3-4, 3-4). Colt Fowler had a 15-yard TD run and connected with Owen Maddich on a 59-yard scoring pass. Maddich had 175 receiving yards in the first half.