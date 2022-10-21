JEFFERSON — Colin Brady ran for 194 yards on 20 carries as West Greene upended Jefferson-Morgan, 32-22, in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game Friday night at Parker Field.
The win moves West Greene to 3-3 in the conference and 4-5 overall. Jefferson-Morgan fell to 1-5 in the conference and 1-8 overall.
Brady scored on runs of 9, 41 and 59 yards for the Pioneers. Johnny Lampe scored on a 1-yard run and Kevin Thompson kicked a 22-yard field goal.
Collin Bisceglia caught a 53-yard pass from Cole Jones to open the scoring. He would score from 1 yard out later for Jefferson-Morgan. Ewing Jamison caught a 27-yard TD pass from Jones, who finished with six completions of 20 attempts for 174 yards. Johnny Gilbert ran for 95 yards on 21 carries for J-M.
