West Greene football helmet

HOUSTON — Colin Brady rushed for 277 yards and scored four touchdowns in West Greene's 56-14 non-conference victory at Chartiers-Houston Friday night.

Brady's scores came on runs of 6, 51, 58 and 35 yards, while teammate Billy Whitlatch scored on touchdown runs of 22 and 55 yards. Whitlatch gained 124 yards on seven carries. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription