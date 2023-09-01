HOUSTON — Colin Brady rushed for 277 yards and scored four touchdowns in West Greene's 56-14 non-conference victory at Chartiers-Houston Friday night.
Brady's scores came on runs of 6, 51, 58 and 35 yards, while teammate Billy Whitlatch scored on touchdown runs of 22 and 55 yards. Whitlatch gained 124 yards on seven carries.
Lane Allison threw two touchdown passes to Patrick Durbin and Seth Burns for the Pioneers (2-0).
Anthony Romano pulled in a seven-yard touchdown reception from Aaron Walsh to get the Bucaneers on the scoreboard in the second quarter after West Greene had built a 27-0 lead. Jack Lochran threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Brady Gotfredson for the home team's second score.
Zeke Watkins rushed for 99 yards to lead Chartiers-Houston (2-0).
