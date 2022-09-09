McKEESPORT — Bobby Boyd scored two first-half touchdowns, one on a 54-yard interception return, and McKeesport defeated Belle Vernon 14-6 in a battle of former Big Seven Conference rivals.
Boyd had a six-yard TD run in the first quarter and put McKeesport (3-0) ahead 14-0 with his second-quarter interception runback.
