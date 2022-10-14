HOUSTON — Bishop Canevin exploded for 20 points in the fourth quarter to take a 33-6 victory from Chartiers-Houston in a Class A Black Hills Conference game Friday night.
The win moves Bishop Canevin to 5-0 in the conference and 7-1 overall. Chartiers-Houston fell to 1-4 in the conference and 4-4 overall.
