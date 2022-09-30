MCDONALD — Bishop Canevin scored at least two touchdowns in every quarter and defeated Fort Cherry 60-7 in the Class A Black Hills Conference on Friday night.
Xavier Nelson caught five passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns to lead Bishop Canevin (3-0, 5-1).
