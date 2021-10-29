BELLE VERNON – Big plays were the name of the game Friday night for Belle Vernon as it raced to a 46-14 win over McKeesport to clinch the Class 4A Big Eight Conference championship.
The Leopards (6-0, 8-0) scored five touchdowns of 43 yards or longer and the outcome was never in doubt, but Belle Vernon head coach Matt Humbert was even more impressed with the play of his defense.
“We had some electrifying plays on offense as Devin (Whitlock) did his thing and Q (Quinton Martin) made plays, but the story of the game was defense, defense, defense,” said Humbert of the defensive effort led by defensive coordinator Brett Berish. “The extra week of preparation was key along with good coaching.
“We expect our defense to operate that way.”
Humbert said the opening moments of the game could not have been scripted any better.
“The whole week, we said let’s set the tone early and not let them be successful on the first drive,” he said. We set the tone early.
“The defense was the catalyst and Devin had his return.”
Cole Weightman, Jake Gedekoh and Logan Hoffman led Belle Vernon with eight tackles each as it limited McKeesport (8-2, 5-1) to 180 yards on 56 plays while gaining 282 yards on only 35 plays.
Offensively, Whitlock showcased his skills on Senior Night as he accounted for five total touchdowns, starting with a 70-yard punt return for a score with 10:01 left in the first quarter, after Belle Vernon held McKeesport to a three-and-out on the first drive of the game.
“We gave them a three-and-out and I am ready to take it to the house every time I touch the ball,” said the senior dynamo. “The line did a great job of blocking, and my teammates did a great job of getting open.”
Whitlock also ran for scores from 58 yards and three yards while passing for two more scores, one from 16 yards and the other from 43.
Not to be outdone, Martin rushed for 194 yards and two scores, from 54 yards and 64 yards, to go along with an interception that he returned 25 yards.
“All of those big offensive plays, they all start with the offensive line,” the sophomore said. “We are tight as a team but have to keep working on our assignments and working together at all times.”
Up 7-0, Martin got in on the big play action next. After McKeesport’s punt in as many drives, he went 59 yards on Belle Vernon’s second offensive play of the game to give the hosts a 13-0 lead with 6:10 left in the first.
At that point, Belle Vernon had run two plays to McKeesport’s 10.
After the teams exchanged turnovers and McKeesport punted again, Whitlock hit Chase Ruokonen with a 16-yard scoring strike with seven minutes left in the half.
After Belle Vernon’s Reiley Wiant recovered a McKeesport fumble, Whitlock hit Jake Gedekoh with a 43-yard scoring strike on the next play after scrambling to avoid numerous defenders in the backfield.
The Tigers finally got on the board with 2:58 to play in the half when Bobbie Boyd scored from 25 yards out.
The Leopard went on the attack and on the second play, Whitlock scored from 58 yards out to give the Leps a 32-7 lead at the half.
Belle Vernon gained 210 yards in the first half on only 14 plays while limiting McKeesport to 122 yards on 39 plays.
Whitlock had a three-yard score in the third and Boyd scored McKeesport’s last touchdown on a nine-yard fumble return before Martin closed the scoring with a 64-yard touchdown midway through the fourth.
The win clinched Belle Vernon’s third conference title under Humbert in his seven years as head coach and while he spoke about the title, he said the team wants more.
“It’s not the goal but it is a little special,” he said. “We have had a tough schedule these kids have been through and have had some awesome games with high attendance here at ‘The Beach.’
“This is a nice end of the regular season; I am proud of the kids and now we have to get it going.”
Belle Vernon will know its playoff road Saturday night as the WPIAL will release the football brackets virtually, and the Leopards could be looking at the top seed.