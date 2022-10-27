California football helmet

CALIFORNIA — The California High School football team rolled up 35 first-quarter points and defeated Bentworth 61-7 in a Class A Tri-County South Conference football game Thursday night.

California, which had already been assured of a playoff berth, finishes the regular season with a 5-2 record in the conference and an 8-2 overall mark. The Trojans can finish no worse than the third seed out of the Tr-County South. Bentworth finishes at 0-7, 2-8.

