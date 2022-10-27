CALIFORNIA — The California High School football team rolled up 35 first-quarter points and defeated Bentworth 61-7 in a Class A Tri-County South Conference football game Thursday night.
California, which had already been assured of a playoff berth, finishes the regular season with a 5-2 record in the conference and an 8-2 overall mark. The Trojans can finish no worse than the third seed out of the Tr-County South. Bentworth finishes at 0-7, 2-8.
The Trojans led 35-7 after one quarter and 49-7 at halftime. Quarterback Jake Layhue ran 64 yards for one first-quarter score and passed 25 yards to Camden Powell for another.
California’s Spencer Petrucci had a 22-yard interception return that gave the Trojans a 14-0 lead. Bentworth answered with its only TD of the night, a 68-yard pass from Vitali Daniels to Benjamin Hays.
California rushed for 441 yards, led by Layhue's 156 yards and Petrucci's 107.
