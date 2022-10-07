CORAOPOLIS — Peters Township did all its scoring in the first half and rolled to a 48-8 victory over winless Moon in a Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference game Friday night.
Chris Cibrone threw touchdown passes of eight yards to Thomas Aspinwall and 47 yards to Nate Miller for the Indians (3-1, 6-1), who led 14-0 after one quarter before exploding for 48 second-quarter points.
