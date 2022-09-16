CANONSBURG — Bethel Park held Canon-McMillan scoreless in the second half and rallied for a 36-28 victory over the Big Macs in a non-conference game Friday night.
Canon-McMillan (1-3) scored two touchdowns in the final 64 seconds of the first half to take a 28-15 lead.
Bethel Park (3-1) battled back in the third quarter to grab a 29-28 lead. Austin Caye, who rushed for 116 yards, scored on a 15-yard touchdown run and Tanner Pfeuffer had a two-yard scoring plunge that put the Black Hawks int he lead with 35 seconds left in the quarter.
The only scoring in the fourth quarter was a 47-yard TD run by Ryan Petras, who also had a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Petras' kickoff return gave Bethel Park a 15-14 lead, but Jake Kasper scored his second TD on a 16-yard run and Mike Evans scrambled 28 yards for a score that gave the Big Macs the 13-point halftime lead.
Kasper rushed for 167 yards on 26 carries.
Evans threw a 16-yard TD pass to Austyn Winkleblech to open the scoring. Evans was 9-for-13 for 113 yards.
