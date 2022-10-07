ELLSWORTH — Tyler Berish and Tyler Debnar combined for 5 touchdowns to help Beth-Center roll past Bentworth, 56-21, in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game Friday night.
The win put B-C's record in the conference at 1-3 and overall mark at 2-5. Bentworth dropped to 0-4 and 2-5.
Debnar rushed for 104 yards on 12 carries and scored on an 11-yard run and 57-yard pass. Berish scored on an 18-yard pass and a pair of 29-yard passes.
Teagan Veatch ran for 90 yards on six carries and scored on a 45-yard run. Vitali Daniels ran for 92 yards, passed for 67 and scored a touchdown.
