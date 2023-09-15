MAPLETOWN — Beth-Center did all of its scoring in the second half and picked up its first win of the season in the Class A Tri-County South Conference opener, beating Mapletown 20-6, Friday night.
Beth-Center (0-1, 0-3) trailed 6-0 at halftime as Evan Griffin scored on a 30-yard run in the second quarter for Mapletown (0-1, 2-2).
For the second consecutive week, Mapletown was shut out in the second half. That opened the door for B-C as Ethan Varesko scored on TD runs of one and three yards, the latter in the final minute of the third quarter, putting the Bulldogs in front, 12-6.
Jonah Sussan capped the scoring with a two-yard plunge with 2:20 remaining and Varesko added the conversion run.
Varesko rushed for 127 yards on 21 carries.
Griffin had 129 yards on 13 attempts.
Both teams were penalized 12 times.
