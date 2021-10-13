One more week and one more high school football game that is being dropped from the schedule.
And for the third time this season, the game involves Beth-Center.
Beth-Center’s Class 2A Century Conference game scheduled for Friday night against Frazier will not be played. Frazier was reportedly the school that requested the game be canceled.
It is the seventh football game this season involving local schools that has been either canceled or postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.
Washington had each of its last two games, against Beth-Center on Oct. 1 and Charleroi last Friday, scrapped. The Prexies will return to the field for the first time since beating Chartiers-Houston on Sept. 24 when they host Charleroi in a Century Conference game Friday night.
Beth-Center is scheduled to play at McGuffey on Oct. 22. That same night, Frazier is supposed to play host to Washington.