ELLSWORTH — Bentworth’s fourth-quarter rally fell short in a 28-21 setback to Leechburg in non-conference play Friday night.
The Bearcats (1-2) trailed 21-8 after three before Vitali Daniels and Lucas Burt hooked up for two of their three touchdowns. Burt, who pulled in a 16-yard reception from Daniels in the first quarter, caught another 16 yarder and a 24-yard pass from Daniels in the final frame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.