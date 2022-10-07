GREENSBURG — Quinton Martin rushed for 118 yards and scored twice to help Belle Vernon crush Greensburg Salem 51-7 in a Class 3A Interstate Conference game Friday.
The win mover Belle Vernon to 2-0 in the conference and 4-2 overall. Greensburg Salem fell to 0-2 and 3-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.