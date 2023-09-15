HARRISON CITY — Jake Gedekoh’s 33-yard interception return for a touchdown and a stout defense led Belle Vernon to a 21-0 non-conference victory at Penn-Trafford Friday night.
The Leopards (3-0) opened the scoring in the first quarter on Braden Laux’s 1-yard quarterback sneak with 5:14 remaining.
