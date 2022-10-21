BELLE VERNON — Jake Gedekoh ran for two scores in the first half and Belle Vernon received touchdowns from six different players in a 48-0 rout of Southmoreland in the Class 3A Interstate Conference on Friday night.
Belle Vernon (4-0, 6-2) will face undefeated Elizabeth Forward next Friday for the conference championship.
Gedekoh scored on runs of 22 and 10 yards in the first half, which ended with the Leopards leading 25-0. Gedekoh ran for 109 yards on eight carries.
Quinton Martin scored on a 17-yard run, Braden Laux had a one-yard TD plunge and Kole Doppleheuer had a two-yard scoring jaunt. Martin rushed for 99 yards on eight carries.
Alonzo Wade caught a 15-yard TD pass from Tanner Steeber and Laux hooked up with Chase Rukonen for a 53-yard score.
