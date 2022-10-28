ELIZABETH — Quinton Martin scored five touchdowns and rushed for 174 yards on just nine carries to help Belle Vernon blow out previously undefeated Elizabeth Forward, 48-14, Friday night.
Belle Vernon wrapped up the Class 3A Interstate Conference championship with a 5-0 record in league play. The Leopards are 7-2 overall. Elizabeth-Forward lost its first game of the season, finishing 4-1 in the conference and 9-1 overall.
Martin put on a show in the first half while Belle Vernon built a 35-14 halftime lead. Martin scored on the Leopards first play from scrimmage, catching a 36-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Braden Laux. Martin's next score was an 80-yard run from scrimmage to make it 14-0.
Jake Gedekoh scored next, catching a 38-yard pass from Laux to make it 21-0.
Elizabeth Forward got on the board when Kelly Rush snagged a 5-yards scoring pass from Zion White to cut BVA's lead to 21-7. Martin bulled over frome 1 yard to make it 28-7.
Zach Boyd caught a 28-yards pass from from White to cut Belle Vernon's lead to 28-14. Boyd went over 1,000 yards receiving for the season on the play. But Martin's fourth score of the half, this one on a 27-yard pass from Laux, made it 35-14.
Martin's fifth touchdown came on a 47-yard run in the third quarter.
