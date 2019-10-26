BELLE VERNON — Jared Hartman completed seven of eight passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns and Nolan Labuda scored three times, powering Belle Vernon to a 63-6 victory over Ringgold in the Class 4A Big Eight Conference on Friday.
Hartman had scoring pass of seven yards to Dane Anden and 29 and 47 yards to Labuda. During Belle Vernon's 36-point second quarter, which opened a 49-0 halftime lead, Labuda had a 44-yard punt return for a score.
Devin Whitlock had TD runs of three and 55 yards for the Leopards (6-1, 8-1). Anden also had a seven-yard scoring jaunt.
Ringgold ends the season at 0-7 in the conference and 1-9 overall.