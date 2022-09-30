BELLE VERNON — Belle Vernon opened Interstate Conference play by shutting out visiting South Allegheny, 56-0, Friday night.
Quinton Martin had touchdown runs of 3 and 79 yards in the first quarter for Belle Vernon (1-0, 3-2). Braden Laux connected on a 41-yard scoring pass to Chase Ruokonen, Jake Gedekoa scored on a two-yard run, and Adam LaCarte returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown in the opening quarter.
